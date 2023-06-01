We go in-depth into the Buffalo vs. Rochester baseball and softball matchups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A thrilling week of sectional action is in the books and AJ and Carl are here to talk about where we’ve been and where we’re going.

They start by recapping all the games that awarded wooden bricks with little golden people on the top. Boys lacrosse saw powerhouses advance (2:00-8:15), girls lacrosse had a pair of overtime thrillers (8:15-17:00), Rush-Henrietta’s historic win highlighted the softball matchups (17:00-21:30), while softball had some dominant performances and a viral championship game for the ages (21:30-28:30).

Then, we bring on Tom Prince of WNY Athletics to preview what should be a great weekend of Far West Regional action as Section V squares off against Section VI. We talk about the Class AA, A, and B baseball matchups (28:30-39:00) and the Class AA and A softball games (39:00-48:00).

Be sure to check out the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.