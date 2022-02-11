Patriots continue to rack up wins as the playoffs approach

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — Sectionals have passed for some sports, are underway in others, and are right around the corner for basketball and hockey. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones have everything you need to know in this week’s episode of the High School Huddle.

0:00-4:15- Carl breaks down the Division A1 wrestling individual championships

4:15-13:05- AJ and Carl discuss their teams of the week, Penfield hockey and Avoca/Prattsburgh boys basketball

13:05-20:00- We share some teams flying under the radar, Fairport boys basketball and Churchville-Chili girls basketball

20:00- 27:17- We shine the spotlight on our games of the week, Hilton/Penfield in girls basketball and East/McQuaid in boys.