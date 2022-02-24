We highlight our sectional favorites, underdogs, and brackets to watch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sectionals are finally here for every sport and AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are here to break it down with an in-depth look at the basketball playoffs.

0:00-9:30- We recap the Class B hockey semifinals and talk about our recent stories on Thomas hockey, HF-L wrestling, and Edison Tech basketball

9:30-15:37- To start off our basketball sectionals preview, we plant our flag in two teams we feel will raise the bricks: Waterloo girls and Mendon boys

15:37-20:47- We highlight two low-seeded teams that could go on deep runs: Lyons and Avon girls basketball

20:47-30:36- We discuss the two brackets that we are most intrigued with during sectionals: A2 boys and AA girls

