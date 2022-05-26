Sectionals are coming to a close, AJ and Carl have you covered with everything you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s our spring sectionals preview and we’ve got a lot of great matchups, brackets, upsets, and favorites to talk about in a jam-packed show.

0:00-4:25- AJ recaps the ordeal that was covering the Amerks triple overtime playoff loss

4:25-12:30- We discuss how the seeding system for baseball has impacted the early rounds and the possible ways to rectify it in the future.

12:30-19:05- We dive into our sectional previews, starting with boys lacrosse and the Class B and D brackets.

19:05-25:00- Our attention turns to girls lacrosse and the Class D and A championship games.

25:00-30:45- Heading to the diamond, we preview the Class AA and B1 baseball brackets.

30:45-37:30- We round up the show by taking a look at a few rivalry championship games in Class A1 and A2 softball.

