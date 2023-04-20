Thomas and Canandaigua earn some flowers for their big wins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a big week of rivalries in Section V sports and the winners made their cases as some of the top teams in the area. Carl Jones names Thomas softball as his Team of the Week after a big win over Schroeder, while AJ praises Canandaigua boys lacrosse for winning the War for the Oar (1:25-9:15).

HF-L boys lacrosse and Mendon softball are both hungry to get back on top of their respective classes, and they’ve got their eyes on their strong starts (9:15-14:40).

Finally, contenders will emerge next week after Hilton and Irondequoit boys lax battle to prove who’s legit, while McQuaid and Schroeder baseball square off in a potential playoff preview. (14:40-19:45).

Be sure to check out the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.