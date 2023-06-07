13 Section V teams are gearing up to compete for state titles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The action is heating up and so is most of Canada, as smoke from the wildfires is wreaking havoc on the state tournament schedule.

AJ and Carl get you ready for all of the state semifinals by recapping the regionals and previewing the matchups of the 13 teams left from Section V.

Boys lacrosse (0:00-11:10) and girls lacrosse (11:10-20:00) both have four teams remaining, while softball (20:00-25:15) and baseball (25:15-34:00) have a few teams left looking to go all the way.

