Why "It's Okay to Not Be Okay"

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In one of our favorite and most important shows of the year, Karen and Gerard Iglesia of Primetime 585 stop by to talk Section V hoops and Matt Trabold Week.

Before we bring in our guests, AJ recaps the crazy finish to last week’s Eastridge/Batavia game (0:00-7:45).

Karen and Gerard join the show as we start our interview breaking down the Section V season so far. We discuss Franklin’s return to prominence (7:45-16:40), the parity in Class AA boys (16:40-18:50), their favorite teams and players to watch (18:50-23:00), the elite talent in girls basketball this year (18:50-29:50), and what teams and brackets we’re most looking forward to seeing come sectional time (29:50-38:50).

Then, we turn our attention to Matt Trabold Week, in memory of the late 13WHAM photojournalist who covered Section V sports with a passion. He died by suicide in 2021. Primetime honors and remembers his legacy with “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” Week, bringing mental health to the forthright. Topics include the pressure felt by kids today, why anyone can see a therapist, and how athletes are leading the charge in this movement. We also discuss Trabold and all he did for athletes around Section V (38:50-1:04:45).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.