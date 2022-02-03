High School Huddle: Primetime 585’s Karen and Gerard Iglesia discuss Section V basketball and mental health awareness

The Iglesias discuss why it's okay to not be okay

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a special episode, AJ and Carl are joined by Karen and Gerard Iglesia of Primetime 585 to talk about the Section V basketball season. We also discuss their mental health initiative with Matt Trabold week.

0:00-7:22- The Iglesias share how they started their platform and expanded from basketball to covering all sports.

7:22-12:53- Karen and Gerard discuss recruiting in the area and how it’s changed over the past few years

12:53-18:02- We talk about the parity of Class AA boys basketball this season and the flurry of competitive games this year

18:02-22:42- Karen and Gerard talk about some of the most impressive teams they’ve seen this season: Canandaigua and Waterloo girls as well as Avoca/Prattsburgh boys

22:42-25:10- Karen and Gerard spotlight some of the players who have burst onto the season this season: James Matthews of UPrep and Aiden Cook at Penfield

25:10-26:54- The Primetime 585 duo highlight Victor and Thomas boys basketball as teams that could potentially go on deep runs in the playoffs

26:54-29:52- We breakdown the parity of Class AA girls basketball and the numerous teams who could raise the block at the end of the season

29:52-51:44- We turn our attention to Matt Trabold week, which raises mental health awareness in memory of our late friend and WHAM photojournalist. The discussion includes how students and teams have grabbed a hold of the movement, the reaction Karen and Gerard have seen from people reaching out to them, the importance of making it acceptable to discuss mental health issues, and how the duo is working with counselors and mental health professionals to get people the help they need.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.primetime585.org/resources.