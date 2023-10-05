AJ and Carl unveil their list of the top teams in the area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —Five weeks have gone by in the Section V regular season and it’s time to unveil the High School Huddle local football rankings.

AJ Feldman and Carl Jones reveal teams which teams have impressed them so far this year. McQuaid takes the top spot in our large school rankings with four other undefeated teams right on their tail. Class A has a handful of challengers looking to take down the top dogs, especially after some recent close losses (3:00).

In the small school rankings, it’s Monroe’s world and everyone else is just living in it. However, Class B does not have a monopoly on dominance. Le Roy and Pembroke are rewarded with strong ranks thanks to their perfect starts (19:40). You can view the full rankings below.

They also look ahead to a pair of great soccer matchups on the slate for Wednesday (31:15).

Be sure to check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. McQuaid 5-0 AA – 2. UPrep 5-0 AA – 3. Hilton 5-0 AA – 4. East/World of Inquiry 5-0 A – 5. Victor 5-0 A – 6. Schroeder 3-2 A – 7. Irondequoit 4-1 A – 8. Canandaigua 3-2 A – 9. Aquinas 2-3 AA – 10. Fairport 1-4 AA –

Small Schools