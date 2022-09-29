ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re halfway through the Section V football season and it’s time to come out with some rankings. Before we get to that, we chat about Syracuse and “UB” Football and the hilarity that ensued on Saturday’s Football Frenzy (0:00-4:00).

Then, AJ and Carl have complied their first local football rankings highlighting our top performers of the season. We break down our large school list (4:00-20:50) with the top AA and A teams and our small school list with B and below (20:50-34:00).

The first girls volleyball state rankings are out, with two Section V schools atop AA (34:00-38:30). And finally we preview our games of the week (38:30-42:15).

High School Huddle Section V Football Rankings

Large Schools

UPrep (AA) 4-0 McQuaid (AA) 3-1 East/WOIS (A2) 4-0 Schroeder (A1) 4-0 Victor (AA) 3-1 Rush-Henrietta (AA) 3-1 Canandaigua (A2) 3-1 Aquinas (AA) 1-3 Pittsford (AA) 1-3 Spencerport (A1) 3-1

Small Schools

Honeoye Falls-Lima (B) 4-0 Batavia (B) 4-0 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (D) 4-0 Monroe (B) 2-2 Penn Yan/Dundee (C) 3-0 Le Roy (C) 2-1 Geneva (B) 3-1 Attica (C) 2-2 East Rochester/Gananda (C) 3-1 Canisteo-Greenwood (8-Man) 4-0

