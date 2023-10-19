AJ and Carl break down the wild way McQuaid won, plus they anoint a new #1 local team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The playoffs are almost here in high school football and in other sports we’re already into sectional action. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones dive into it all in this week’s episode.

Week 7 featured the game of the Section V high school football season as McQuaid won on a miraculous play to take down Brighton. AJ was there to see it all, he discusses the decisions that led up to it, the chaos of the final play, the controversial decision to rule it a good two-point conversion, and how both teams stand going forward (2:30).

While our small school rankings remain the same, there’s a new top dog in the large school rankings. We talk about UPrep’s season and how the rest of the top ten got altered by a big Aquinas win (12:45).

Finally, sectionals are here in soccer and we preview the boys and girls brackets for the top three classes (25:10).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. UPrep 7-0 AA 2 2. McQuaid 7-0 AA 1 3. East/World of Inquiry 7-0 A 3 4. Victor 7-0 A 4 5. Aquinas 5-2 AA 7 6. Hilton 5-2 AA 4 7. Irondequoit 6-1 A 6 8. Canandaigua 5-2 A 8 9. Churchville-Chili 5-2 A 9 10. Brighton 4-3 A 10

Small Schools