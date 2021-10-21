Playoffs are here in every Section V sports and AJ and Carl are here to break it all down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a big week of high school action filled with plenty of crazy weather and crazy finishes. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are here to break it all down.

0:00-9:08- Discussing all of the delays and the weather havoc that occurred on Friday night

9:08-16:27- Our teams of the week, McQuaid and East Rochester/Gananda. We also give some love to Aquinas and East for strong play in tough losses.

16:27-23:32- Our teams that deserve some more love, highlighting Penfield and Athena girls soccer

23:32-42:50- Breaking down the Class A bracket as the first round of Section V Football playoffs begins