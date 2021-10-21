High School Huddle: McQuaid/Aquinas recap, top girls soccer teams, Class A football preview

High School Huddle

Playoffs are here in every Section V sports and AJ and Carl are here to break it all down

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a big week of high school action filled with plenty of crazy weather and crazy finishes. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are here to break it all down.

0:00-9:08- Discussing all of the delays and the weather havoc that occurred on Friday night

9:08-16:27- Our teams of the week, McQuaid and East Rochester/Gananda. We also give some love to Aquinas and East for strong play in tough losses.

16:27-23:32- Our teams that deserve some more love, highlighting Penfield and Athena girls soccer

23:32-42:50- Breaking down the Class A bracket as the first round of Section V Football playoffs begins

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss