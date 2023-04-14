AJ and Carl break down a thrilling battle of defending sectional champs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Carl and the rest of Section V are back from spring break and local athletes have treated us to some great performances.

AJ and Carl break down the strong starts from the Fairport baseball (2:15) and Rush-Henrietta girls lacrosse team (5:00), while also issuing a plea to parents in the stands.

Penn Yan girls lacrosse (10:30) and East United/Eastridge boys lacrosse (13:20) have grabbed their attention to start the season, they highlight some of their top performers and reasons for optimism.

Finally, a great boys lacrosse matchup (16:25) and a softball rivalry showdown (18:00) are games they’ve got their eyes on.

