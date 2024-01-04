ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The year is 2024 and it’s time to take a look to the ice. After AJ and Carl discuss their New Year’s and a disappointing win for Carl, they dive into the state hockey rankings.

There are four teams represented in both the large and small school rankings for Section V. McQuaid leads the way in large schools (3:00), though Pittsford is right on their tail. The Panthers are fresh off a big win over Hilton, they listen in on Primetime 585’s interview with their top performers (6:30-7:15).

In the small school rankings, Schroeder and Batavia Notre Dame have emerged from the pack as some of the top teams in the state. AJ and Carl highlight some of their top wins and performers of the season (11:00).

Finally, Roundball Roundup is back and there are a handful of great matchups on Friday’s slate. They highlight Victor/Irondequoit and East/Franklin (18:45).

