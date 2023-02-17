AJ and Carl look at the top contenders trying to raise bricks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The only thing hotter than the weather this week is the winter sports season as sectionals are getting underway across the area.

AJ and Carl start the show by previewing the Class A (0:00-9:20) and Class B (9:20-14:00) hockey sectionals. Each bracket has two clear favorites, but plenty of contenders who are looking to crash the party.

Before playoffs begin, Canandaigua girls basketball and Lyons boys basketball both had statement wins. We assess their future heading into the postseason (14:00-23:30)

Finally, a handful of sports have already awarded their champions. We recap the winners in swimming, wrestling, skiing, and bowling (23:30-31:25).

As always, you can find the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.