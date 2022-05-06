Victor stays elite while Spencerport rises to new heights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After taking a brief hiatus to cover the NFL Draft, AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are back with everything you need to know about Section V sports as spring sectionals are right around the corner.

0:00-4:00- The crew debriefs from draft coverage, the Amerks playoff win, and give a shoutout to a loyal listener.

4:00-13:10- Carl highlights the powerhouse Victor girls lacrosse team while AJ covers the unprecedented wins by Spencerport boys lacrosse this season.

13:10-19:50- We shine the spotlight on a pair of feisty girls lacrosse teams that could be flying under your radar, Brighton and Irondequoit.

19:50-26:40- Our games of the week are both on the diamond with Penfield/Churchville-Chili baseball and Fairport/Schroeder softball.