Spencerport girls soccer is dominant once again while East football wins a thriller

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The first girls soccer state rankings of the year are out and Section V is well-represented.

After recapping a busy Football Friday on the roads, AJ Feldman and Carl Jones dive into the soccer rankings. Spencerport stands out amongst the local teams, but a handful of Class A and small school squads deserve your attention (5:00).

Turning to our Teams of the Week, East football won a dramatic game against Canandiagua while Hilton continued their undefeated start to the season to earn our praise (14:00).

Rochester Prep football won its first game in program history while Le Roy had a perfect showing on offense. They’re our Eyes on You teams (21:45).

Finally, there are a handful of great matchups on the gridiron this weekend. We highlight Hilton/Schroeder and Victor/Irondequoit as our Games to Watch (28:00).

