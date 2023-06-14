It's the end of the road, with a pair of teams bringing home some impressive hardware

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time for summer vacation but first, AJ and Carl recap a successful state tournament weekend for Section V.

Fairport and Victor girls lacrosse both won state championships in dramatic fashion (0:00-10:00), while the Victor boys made the title game but ended up with the silver medal (10:00-17:15).

Section V baseball and softball had five teams compete in the state final four but while none of those teams were victorious, a worthy team and coach from Western New York did complete their storybook season (17:15-22:30).

Finally, we put a bow on the high school sports season by recapping our best memories from the spring and the year, while also highlighting historic weekends in track and field and flag football.

See you in August!