AJ and Carl discuss a new sport in Section V and new classes for sectional playoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a brief unexpected hiatus, Carl and AJ are back to talk all things winter sports.

History was made on Wednesday as the first-ever girls hockey game was played in Section V. They talk about the trailblazing Webster Lakers and what it means for hockey in the area (1:50).

With Class AAA here for boys and girls basketball, some decisions had to be made on where teams were placed. They discuss what the playoff landscape will look like come February, focusing on who got placed in the largest class and who stayed at Class AA (6:30).

Finally, a few teams are already catching our attention early in the basketball season. AJ dives into Aquinas boys basketball while Carl shines a spotlight on the Victor girls (16:00).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.