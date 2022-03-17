Breaking down Section V's competition and Carl goes viral for his Von Miller reaction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an eventful episode, we talk with Jeff Mliner of Empire State Takeover to preview the girls basketball state final four. Bishop Kearney, Mendon, Waterloo, and East Rochester have all advanced to the state semis from Section V and there’s no one else better to break it all down than Mliner. He covers girls basketball all across New York and has seen just about every single team playing this weekend. He provides insight like no one else could to preview what our local teams will face this weekend. You can read all his work at empirestatetakeover.com and follow him on Twitter @NYSTakeover. We also recap a heartbreaking week in Buffalo for some boys teams and Carl goes viral for his reaction to the Von Miller signing.

0:00-7:50- AJ breaks down Thomas and Victor’s losses in the state final four, but is interrupted by the breaking news that Von Miller has signed with the Bills. Carl’s reaction is one you don’t want to miss.

We were recording our high school sports podcast when the Von Miller news broke.



You HAVE to see @Jones11_'s reaction. I imagine that was the look of everyone in #BillsMafia.#Bills @News_8 pic.twitter.com/UyAjyfsQLS — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) March 16, 2022

7:50-16:05- AJ and Carl recap the Far West Regionals as Section V sends four champs to states on the girls side while the boys suffer quite a few heartbreaking losses.

16:05-17:35- Jeff Mliner joins the podcast to preview the girls basketball state final four. We run through the previews in chronological order through the weekend.

17:35-26:55- In Class A, Mendon takes on Tappan Zee in a clash of the titans. In the other semifinal, West Babylon battles Averill Park.

26:55-39:55- In the AA bracket, Bishop Kearney will battle the underdogs from Corning-Painted Post while Baldwin Wallace and Cicero-North Syracuse square off in the other matchup.

39:55-47:05- Turning out attention to Saturday’s semifinals, in Class C East Rochester will look to keep its historic season alive when they take on Millbrook. In the other side of the bracket, Newark Valley takes on Duanesburg in a matchup of the top two teams in the state.

47:05-1:00:20- Rounding out the Section V slate, Waterloo will look to keep its perfect season alive in the Class B bracket as they take on Putnam Valley in the semifinals. The winner of that matchup will get either General Brown or Schalmont.

1:00:20-1:09:40- While Section V doesn’t have a class D rep, Jeff shines some light on the stellar teams playing in this year’s field. On Friday night, Franklin will take on Sherman and Copenhagen will face Hartford.

1:09:40-1:12:14- AJ and Carl wrap up the show and gear up for a great weekend of girls basketball.

Be sure to listen and subscribe to the podcast on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts.