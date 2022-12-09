ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The winter sports season is in full swing and the first full week gave us some great stories.

First, Carl recounts a trio of great championship games he witnessed in boys basketball (0:00-5:40).

AJ took a trip out to Franklin high school where there is a girls basketball team for the first time in a decade (5:40-10:20). He shares their story and highlights the maturity of the inexperienced squad.

Waterloo and Schroeder girls basketball have both caught our attention early in the season, we highlight their success (10:20-16:45). Finally, a pair of boys basketball matchups are ones you’re not going to want to miss (16:45-22:50).