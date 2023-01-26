ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Bills season behind us, it’s time to turn all of your attention to Section V sports. Carl Jones and AJ Feldman are here to help.

There’s a new state tournament on the horizon, with girls wrestling hosting an invitational this weekend in Syracuse. We preview the weekend which also features the boys dual meet state championships (0:00-3:35).

Our teams of the week are a pair of good ones, with a massive victory for the Franklin boys and an undefeated start for the Canisteo-Greenwood girls basketball teams (3:35-12:00). Geneva boys and Hilton girls basketball will both be contenders come Sectional time, they’re our under the radar teams (12:00-19:00).

Finally, Aquinas/Victor and Spartan Hockey/Pittsford are two matchups you won’t want to miss in the coming days (19:00-23:55).

As always check out the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.