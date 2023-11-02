AJ and Carl take a look at a big week of playoff matchups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are back in the Huddle to break down one of the busiest weeks of the high school sports season.

On the gridiron, the sectional semifinals are set. All of the top seeds advanced setting up some powerhouse matchups, big rivalry games, and enticing showdowns. AJ and Carl go in-depth in the Class AA and A games (1:45) and take a look at the small school matchups (16:45).

Sectional finals are in the books in other sports as we recap all that went down in boys soccer (22:35), girls soccer (26:15), and field hockey (29:30).

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. McQuaid 9-0 AA 2 2. UPrep 8-1 AA 1 3. East/World of Inquiry 9-0 A 3 4. Victor 9-0 A 4 5. Hilton 7-2 AA 6 6. Aquinas 6-3 AA 5 7. Canandaigua 7-2 A 8 8. Brighton 6-3 A 10 9. Irondequoit 6-3 A 7 10. Schroeder 4-5 A NR

Small Schools