ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ten weeks of thrilling football action have led to a great weekend of championship games. AJ and Carl have you covered with previews of each championship game.

They highlight the key players, X-factors, and best matchups in Class AA: McQuaid vs. Pittsford (0:00-7:15), Class A1: Schroeder vs. Hilton (7:15-10:40), Class A2: East/WOIS vs. Canandaigua (10:40-14:50), Class B: Batavia vs. Monroe (14:50-17:00), Class C: Attica vs. East Rochester/Gananda (17:00-21:50), Class D: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies vs. Alexander (21:00-25:05), and Class 8-Man Canisteo-Greenwood vs. Pembroke (25:05-28:00).

Finally, we recap and preview all that’s been going on in volleyball and soccer with four squads making it to the state semifinals in both boys and girls soccer (28:00-35:45).

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

RankTeamRecordClassLast Week
1.McQuaid8-2AA4
2.Schroeder10-0A13
3.Hilton9-1A15
4.East10-0A26
5.Pittsford5-5AA7
6.UPrep 9-1AA1
7.Victor8-2AA2
8.Canandaigua 8-2A28
9.Brighton7-3A19
10.Brockport5-5A210

Small Schools

RankTeamRecordClassLast Week
1.Batavia10-0B1
2.Monroe8-2B2
3.Oakfield-Alabama/Elba10-0D3
4.Attica8-2C6
5.East Rochester/Gananda9-1C7
6.Alexander9-0D9
7.Honeoye Falls-Lima7-3B4
8.Canisteo-Greenwood10-08-Man10
9.Le Roy7-2C5
10.Penn Yan/Dundee7-2C8