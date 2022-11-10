ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ten weeks of thrilling football action have led to a great weekend of championship games. AJ and Carl have you covered with previews of each championship game.
They highlight the key players, X-factors, and best matchups in Class AA: McQuaid vs. Pittsford (0:00-7:15), Class A1: Schroeder vs. Hilton (7:15-10:40), Class A2: East/WOIS vs. Canandaigua (10:40-14:50), Class B: Batavia vs. Monroe (14:50-17:00), Class C: Attica vs. East Rochester/Gananda (17:00-21:50), Class D: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies vs. Alexander (21:00-25:05), and Class 8-Man Canisteo-Greenwood vs. Pembroke (25:05-28:00).
Finally, we recap and preview all that’s been going on in volleyball and soccer with four squads making it to the state semifinals in both boys and girls soccer (28:00-35:45).
You can also check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
High School Huddle Local Football Rankings
Large Schools
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Class
|Last Week
|1.
|McQuaid
|8-2
|AA
|4
|2.
|Schroeder
|10-0
|A1
|3
|3.
|Hilton
|9-1
|A1
|5
|4.
|East
|10-0
|A2
|6
|5.
|Pittsford
|5-5
|AA
|7
|6.
|UPrep
|9-1
|AA
|1
|7.
|Victor
|8-2
|AA
|2
|8.
|Canandaigua
|8-2
|A2
|8
|9.
|Brighton
|7-3
|A1
|9
|10.
|Brockport
|5-5
|A2
|10
Small Schools
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Class
|Last Week
|1.
|Batavia
|10-0
|B
|1
|2.
|Monroe
|8-2
|B
|2
|3.
|Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
|10-0
|D
|3
|4.
|Attica
|8-2
|C
|6
|5.
|East Rochester/Gananda
|9-1
|C
|7
|6.
|Alexander
|9-0
|D
|9
|7.
|Honeoye Falls-Lima
|7-3
|B
|4
|8.
|Canisteo-Greenwood
|10-0
|8-Man
|10
|9.
|Le Roy
|7-2
|C
|5
|10.
|Penn Yan/Dundee
|7-2
|C
|8