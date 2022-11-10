AJ and Carl break down the biggest week of the Section V football season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ten weeks of thrilling football action have led to a great weekend of championship games. AJ and Carl have you covered with previews of each championship game.

They highlight the key players, X-factors, and best matchups in Class AA: McQuaid vs. Pittsford (0:00-7:15), Class A1: Schroeder vs. Hilton (7:15-10:40), Class A2: East/WOIS vs. Canandaigua (10:40-14:50), Class B: Batavia vs. Monroe (14:50-17:00), Class C: Attica vs. East Rochester/Gananda (17:00-21:50), Class D: Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies vs. Alexander (21:00-25:05), and Class 8-Man Canisteo-Greenwood vs. Pembroke (25:05-28:00).

Finally, we recap and preview all that’s been going on in volleyball and soccer with four squads making it to the state semifinals in both boys and girls soccer (28:00-35:45).

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. McQuaid 8-2 AA 4 2. Schroeder 10-0 A1 3 3. Hilton 9-1 A1 5 4. East 10-0 A2 6 5. Pittsford 5-5 AA 7 6. UPrep 9-1 AA 1 7. Victor 8-2 AA 2 8. Canandaigua 8-2 A2 8 9. Brighton 7-3 A1 9 10. Brockport 5-5 A2 10

Small Schools