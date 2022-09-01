AJ and Carl get you ready for the frenzy of football

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Section V high school sports season is back and so is the High School Huddle. AJ and Carl get you ready for Week One of the football season and highlight some early strong performances on the soccer pitch.

We’ve been on the road this week as we bring you stories and reactions from our training camp tour with visits to Vertus, Spencerport, East Rochester/Gananda, Canandaigua, and UPrep (0:00-11:45). Then we expand our horizons by highlighting the intriguing classes of AA and A1 this season (11:45-19:30).

Soccer has already started up and AJ’s been impressed by Fairport and Schroeder (19:30-21:45). Finally, we circle the McQuaid/Aquinas and Wayne/Batavia battles to open up the Football Frenzy slate (21:45-25:35).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts