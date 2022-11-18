ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s one of our biggest shows of the year as we bring in Frank Wolf of WNY Athletics and Griffin Haas of WTEN to break down the regional round of the state football tournament.

Before we head to the states, we recap an eventful and rainy Section V Championship Weekend that saw some massive performances, repeat winners, and first-time champs (0:00-11:05).

Frank Wolf joins the show to provide plenty of insight into the Section VI (Buffalo) teams that will be facing off against the Section V champs. These games were scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday at neutral sites, but will be played on Monday due to the snowstorm hitting Buffalo. We go through the busy slate in order with Class AA: McQuaid vs. Bennett (11:05-21:20), Class A: Hilton vs. Jamestown (21:20-28:10), Class B: Batavia vs. Iroquois (28:10-35:40), Class C: Attica vs. Lackawanna (35:40-42:00), and Class D Oakfield-Alabama/Elba vs. Randolph (42:00-50:50). You can read more of Frank’s work at WNYAthletics.com.

Thanks to Section V getting at-large bids in the state tournament, we’ve got three more teams looking to take a long road to the Dome. Griffin Haas breaks down the matchups. Pittsford will play Christian Brothers Academy in Class AA (50:50-57:45) while Canandaigua will take on Nisakyuna in Class A (57:45-1:03:45) on Friday night. In Class D, Alexander will take on Cambridge/Salem (1:03:45-1:08:35). That game was scheduled to be played Friday night but after taping, it was moved to Sunday due to the weather.

Finally, it’s not just about football as we recap the soccer state championships and preview our local volleyball teams looking to win it all this weekend (1:08:35-1:13:15).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. McQuaid 9-2 AA 1 2. Hilton 10-1 A1 3 3. Canandaigua 9-2 A2 8 4. Pittsford 5-6 AA 5 5. UPrep 9-1 AA 6 6. Victor 8-2 AA 7 7. Schroeder 10-1 A1 2 8. East 10-1 A2 4 9. Brighton 7-3 A1 9 10. Brockport 5-5 A2 10

Small Schools