ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’ve reached the end of the road in the Section V football season as championship weekend is upon us. It should be a fantastic slate of games and AJ Feldman and Carl Jones have you covered on everything you need to know for this week’s matchups.

The pair go game-by-game and highlight one factor that they think could be the deciding factor in who raises a brick and who walks off the field oh-so-close (2:00).

Soccer is in the state final four and volleyball has reached the regional round. They look ahead at what’s next for each of Section V’s qualifiers and highlight two exciting sectional volleyball games (24:30).

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.