High School Huddle: Football finals are here, state runs for volleyball and soccer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The final bricks are going to be given out this weekend as Section V football wraps up its championship season. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are here to break down all the matchups. They also preview the state runs volleyball and soccer teams are beginning to embark on.

Topics include:

00:00-20:32— Previewing the sectional football finals as well as the Class A crossover matchup.

20:32-28:45— Discussing the eventful championships in girls and boys volleyball, including the girls AA championship that might serve as the state final.

28:45-34:36— Spencerport, Penfield, and Hilton all seek state titles in soccer.

