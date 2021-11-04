High School Huddle: Football finals and semis, fall state tournaments

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State tournaments are underway in many sports and they’re quickly approaching in football. It’s a busy time to be a Section V sports fan and AJ Feldman and Carl Jones have you covered with everything you need to know.

Segments on this week’s show include:

0:00-3:00- Discussing the rainy weather we endured covering football games last Friday

2:57-22:33- Football previews with Class A in the finals and all other classes in the semifinals

22:33-30:47- Recapping sectional finals in boys and girls soccer

30:47-37:09- Looking ahead to sectional finals for girls and boys volleyball

37:09-40:07- Field hockey discussion and wrap-up

