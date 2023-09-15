The first NYSSWA rankings are out and Section V received plenty of praise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ and Carl are back a day later than usual thanks to a busy slate of Thursday football games.

They start off the show by breaking down the first NYSSWA rankings that have come out for boys soccer and football (00:00-11:45).

Their teams of the week, Monroe and Victor, have recently picked up statement wins that could make them the class of their respective classes (11:45-19:15).

Thomas and Arcadia have won some thrilling games recently, they are our “eyes on you” teams of the week (19:15-26:00).

Finally, East Rochester/Gananda and Le Roy football and Fairport and Penfield boys volleyball are set to lock heads. They break down the matchups as our games of the week (26:00-33:25).

You can also check out the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.