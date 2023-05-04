ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ and Carl are back after covering the NFL Draft and it’s time to dive back into Section V sports. After breaking down what the BIlls did in the draft (0:00-4:30), we break down our first batch of spring NYSSWA rankings.

Section V is well-represented in the boys lacrosse rankings, led by Victor atop the Class B ranks (4:30-14:00). Schroeder softball is getting plenty of love in the Class AA rankings coming off their state title, with a trio of Class A teams all gaining attention (14:00-18:30).

We’ve got our eyes on a pair of teams who have earned some impressive wins as we highlight Aquinas girls lacrosse and Fairport softball (18:30-21:35).

Finally, a pair of potential sectional championship game previews have our attention as Victor and Canandaigua boys lacrosse gear up for their annual duel, as well as Schroeder and Hilton baseball who are both red hot (21:35-25:20).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.