High School Huddle: First basketball state rankings released, statement win in girls basketball

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the last episode before Christmas, AJ Feldman and Carl discuss the first New York State Sportswriters Association basketball rankings of the season.

Episode highlights:

0:30-10:46- Our initial thoughts and takes on the first iteration of the boys and girls basketball state rankings

10:46-15:28- Our teams of the week, featuring Fairport girls basketball and McQuaid basketball

15:28-19:03- Our under the radar teams, discussing Edison Tech boys basketball and a standout performer from the Le Roy boys basketball team

19:03-21:03- Our game of the week talking about the upcoming holiday tournament schedules for East and Mendon boys basketball

As always, you can listen to the podcast on Spotify.