Section V could be the class of Class AA in girls basketball yet again this season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s our final show of 2022, but we’re not coasting into the new year as we’ve got a jam-packed show.

First, Carl shares more about his story on Irondequoit’s Chris Cardon hanging up the whistle after 37 seasons. It’s the “Last Dance” in more ways than one (0:00:4:40).

We’ve got our first state basketball rankings of the year. In boys basketball, Section V has few representatives in the larger divisions but Class C and D are loaded (4:40-17:00). In girls basketball, Class AA has a ton of heavy hitters in the top 15 while the rest of the classes still pack quite a punch (17:00-29:00).

Finally, we share our excitement for the holiday season and AJ gears up for his dominoes showdown (29:00-33:25).

As always, you can listen to the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.