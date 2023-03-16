Learn all about the team's Section V will face this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a thrilling weekend of state quarterfinal action in Western New York, seven Section V teams remain and have advanced to the state Final Four.

We begin our preview with the boys slate. In Class AA, Victor taking on Brentwood out of the Long Island region with both teams vying for their first state title (1:45-3:10). In Class A, Chris Cardon’s Irondequoit Eagles looking for their first state championship since 2017, but South Side from Section VIII stands in the way (3:10-5:35).

In Class B, Newark will take on state powerhouse Westhill in hopes of grabbing their first-ever state title (5:35-7:40). Lastly, in Class D, Avoca-Prattsburgh looks to defend their state championship (7:40-8:10.)

Next, Jeff Mliner of Empire State Takeover joins the show to preview the girls basketball state tournament, with three Section V teams competing. In Class AA, Schroeder will take on Baldwin after a gutsy win against Lancaster in the Far West Regionals. Baldwin made the state championship game last year. In the other semifinal, Liverpool battles against White Plains (9:00-24:30).

In Class A, Canandaigua is off to Troy after a controversial win over Hamburg. Jeff and AJ discuss the unfortunate scoring error and preview the Braves’ matchup against Manhasset. Averill Park, the defending state champs, or Panas awaits the winner in the championship game (24:30-49:40).

Finally, in Class B Waterloo is back and hungry to avenge their championship loss last season. They take on Cortland in the final four, while Albany Academy or Putnam Valley face off in a battle of titans in the other matchup (49:40-1:09:30).

