MMJ is back to preview an exciting weekend of Far West Regional action

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sectional championships are in the books and it’s time to turn our attention to the state tournament. AJ and Carl are once again joined by Mary Margaret Johnson of WIVB-TV in Buffalo to break down the teams from Section VI that Rochester’s finest will be taking on this weekend.

00:00-10:25- AJ and Carl recap a busy week of sectional championship weekend and discuss proper brick celebration etiquette.

10:25-24:10- Mary Margaret joins the show to preview this weekend’s regional action, starting with the lacrosse teams from Section VI she feels have the best shot to make it to the state semifinals.

24:15-30:00- We turn our attention to the diamond, starting with softball action that features a phenom in Class AA

30:00-42:10- Mary Margaret recaps the wild controversy in Section VI baseball and highlights the teams that will take on Section V’s best.

42:10-42:52- We close out the show with a customary recap of the recent weather in Rochester and look forward to a great weekend of action.

