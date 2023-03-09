ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The bricks have been raised after a thrilling sectional championship weekend and it’s on to states. To preview all the action, Tom Prince of WNY Athletics joins the show to break down all of the Section VI teams from Buffalo.

First, we reminisce on the best of a busy weekend as we brought you all of the championship games at Blue Cross Arena and Rush-Henrietta High School (0:00-7:00)

Next, Tom joins the show to give a rundown of all of Saturday’s games. He’s seen and covered all of these teams this season and will be broadcasting the girls games this weekend. We start with Class AA and work our way down to Class D. The girls games will be played at Buffalo State University and the boys games are in Rochester at Gates Chili and Rush-Henrietta.

In Class AA it’s Schroeder girls vs. Lancaster and Victor boys vs. Niagara Falls (7:00- 15:45), in A it’s Canandaigua girls vs. Hamburg and Irondequoit boys vs. Amherst (15:45-24:15), in B it’s Waterloo girls vs. Depew and Newark boys vs. Fredonia (24:15-30:25), in Class C it’s Pavilion girls vs. Randolph and Lyons/Pembroke boys vs. Randolph (30:25-35:15), and in Class D it’s Keshequa girls vs. Panama and Avoca/Prattsburgh boys vs. Panama (35:15-43:15)

Finally, we close the show by looking ahead to the boys state final four as Pittsford tries to win it all (43:15-48:45).