AJ and Carl joined by a Section VI expert to preview this weekend's matchups

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a busy week of football action, all of the sectional champions have been crowned. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones recap all of the title games and preview this weekend’s regional matchups.

First, they discuss the sectional championships where winning streaks were continued and losing skids were snapped (2:00).

Next, Francis Boeck of WNY Athletics joins the program to preview this weekend’s Far West Regional Matchups. Boeck highlights all of the key contributors in this weekend’s games and discusses the key matchups to watch in Class AA’s McQuaid vs. Bennett (7:30), Class A’s East vs. Clarence (14:10), Class B’s Monroe vs. Health Sciences (18:30), Class C’s Le Roy vs. Salamanca (24:05), and Class D’s Canisteo-Greenwood vs. CSP (28:55).

Finally, we recap the state tournaments in other sports as three Section V schools won soccer titles, four volleyball teams are moving onto championship weekend, and a pair of cross country runners captured titles (34:00).

You can also listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.