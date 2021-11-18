ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sectional championship games are in the books and it’s time to look ahead to the state tournament. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are joined by WIVB’s Mary Margaret Johnson to break down the Far West Regional Matchups.
Highlights include:
0:00-22:31- AJ and Carl recap an exciting slate of sectional championship games
22:31-24:22- Mary Margaret Johnson joins the show to provide analysis on all of the Section VI teams
24:22-27:22- Class D Far West Regional Preview: Randolph vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
27:22-31:37- Class A Far West Regional Preview: Jamestown vs. Canandaigua
31:37-37:00- Class C Far West Regional Preview: Medina vs. East Rochester/Gananda
37:00-41:15- Class AA Far West Regional Preview: Bennett vs. McQuaid
41:16-48:16- Class B Far West Regional Preview: Maritime/Health Sciences vs. Batavia
48:16-50:30- Wrapping up the Section V vs. VI previews
50:30-56:24- Recap of soccer state tournaments and previewing the volleyball state tournaments
