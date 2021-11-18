AJ and Carl are joined by Mary Margaret Johnson to preview the Far West Regionals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sectional championship games are in the books and it’s time to look ahead to the state tournament. AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are joined by WIVB’s Mary Margaret Johnson to break down the Far West Regional Matchups.

Highlights include:

0:00-22:31- AJ and Carl recap an exciting slate of sectional championship games

22:31-24:22- Mary Margaret Johnson joins the show to provide analysis on all of the Section VI teams

24:22-27:22- Class D Far West Regional Preview: Randolph vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

27:22-31:37- Class A Far West Regional Preview: Jamestown vs. Canandaigua

31:37-37:00- Class C Far West Regional Preview: Medina vs. East Rochester/Gananda

37:00-41:15- Class AA Far West Regional Preview: Bennett vs. McQuaid

41:16-48:16- Class B Far West Regional Preview: Maritime/Health Sciences vs. Batavia

48:16-50:30- Wrapping up the Section V vs. VI previews

50:30-56:24- Recap of soccer state tournaments and previewing the volleyball state tournaments

