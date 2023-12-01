ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The fall sports season is in the books and a handful of teams emerged as state champions.

First, Carl and AJ recap the football state tournament which saw some program firsts, heartbreaking defeats, and an overwhelming state champion (2:00).

Next, they turn their attention to the volleyball court where three teams impressively took home state titles (13:30).

Finally, the two put a bow on the fall season by highlighting some of our favorite memories (19:30).

They also discuss a major injury to one of Section V’s finest girls basketball standouts (23:00).

