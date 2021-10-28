It's been a wild week of Section V sports and AJ and Carl are here to break it down

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Playoffs are here for all Section V sports and AJ Feldman and Carl Jones are here to break it all down.

Topics from this week’s jam-packed show include:

(0:00-8:00) The craziness what was the final week of the Class AA football regular season with McQuaid and Aquinas both losing

(8:00-11:23) Recapping the quarterfinals of Class A

(11:23-19:17) Breaking down the quarterfinals and semifinals of some boys and girls soccer brackets

(19:17-21:00) Sutherland’s redemption against East Rochester/Gates Chili in the field hockey semifinals

(21:30-24:55) Class B football preview

(24:55-26:48) Class C football preview

(26:48-30:50) Class D football preview

(30:50-33:30) 8-man football preview