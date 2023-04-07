ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spring sports are back and so is the show as AJ Feldman and Carl Jones take a glance at the biggest headlines of the season so far.

They discuss the loaded roster of the Victor boys lacrosse team (5:00), Livonia/Avon boys lacrosse’s big win and future prospects (8:30), Schroeder softball’s chances at repeating as state champs (12:00), as well as a strong start for McQuaid baseball as they try and make it three in a row (15:10).

Finally, there are a pair of great girls lacrosse games on the schedule next week as we break down Victor/Rush-Henrietta and Thomas/Canandaigua (20:00).

As always, you can check out the show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.