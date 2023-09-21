ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — AJ and Carl are back on their usual Thursday schedule to preview a big week of Section V football and look back on some memorable performances from the past weekend.

Avon in Class D and Attica/Alexander in Class C both earned some impressive wins in Week 3, they’re our teams of the week (4:00).

For our “eyes on you” teams, we got to see Thomas girls soccer and Aquinas boys soccer up close and personal, we spotlight them and their impressive starts to the season (12:30).

Finally, there’s a pair of sectional championship game rematches this week which we preview as Monroe and Batavia lock heads in Class B while East and Canandaigua face off in Class A (19:00).

You can also check out the show on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.