High School Huddle: Big upsets in basketball, amazing hockey saves, wrestling team championships

High School Huddle

Thomas takes down Mendon, eyes Eagles on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Bills season sadly in the rearview mirror, it’s time to get laser-focused on the Section V winter sports season. 

0:00-5:00- Carl discusses the Section V Division I wrestling dual meet championships that came down to a tiebreaker

5:00-7:00- AJ praises Danny Kucmerowski for his phenomenal save in Portside’s win against Fairport

7:00-15:10- Our teams of the week, Canandaigua girls basketball and Thomas boys basketball

15:10-23:25- Our under the radar teams, Olympia boys basketball and Dundee/Bradford girls basketball

23:35-29:28- Our games of the week, Penfield/Fairport girls basketball and Thomas/Irondequoit boys basketball.

