ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s nothing but playoffs from here on out as the winter sports season is coming to a close. After AJ and Carl get done complaining about the ice storm, we head to the ice to break down the hockey semifinals. Schroeder and Pittsford came away with upsets, while Victor and Churchville-Chili held serve to set up some great championship games on Sunday. (0:00-8:00)

Then, we dive head-first into our basketball preview with a fantasy draft. We’ll be picking our top teams to go far in the tournament based on seed. Each of us will pick a 1, 2, 3, 4/5, and 6+ seed as well as three wild card selections. Four points will be awarded for a brick, two for a runner-up finish, and one for a semifinal appearance. Teams in Class AA, A, B, and C were considered for the purpose of the draft (sorry, Avoca/Prattsburgh boys). (8:00-36:20)

Our Sectional Fantasy Teams

Seed AJ Carl 1 Hornell Boys Lyons Boys 2 Canandaigua Girls Franklin Boys 3 Livonia Girls Bishop Kearney Girls 4/5 Fairport Girls Bishop Kearney Boys 6+ Mercy Girls Geneva Boys Wild Card Canisteo-Greenwood Girls Waterloo Girls Wild Card Schroeder Girls Irondequoit Boys Wild Card Athena Boys Mendon Boys

