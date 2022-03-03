AJ and Carl dive into the boys and girls brackets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The busiest weekend of the high school sports calendar is upon us and AJ and Carl break it all down in a super-sized preview of all of the action.

0:00-6:25- Carl recaps the wild and crazy Class A hockey section championship between Penfield and Victor and the pair review the Class B final, wrestling state titles, and skiing championships.

6:25-29:45- AJ and Carl break down every boys basketball championship game that featured plenty of craziness to get there.

29:45-47:38- We shift our attention to the girls brackets as a pair of premier matchups highlight a loaded slate of games.

