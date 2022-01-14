                                                 
January 15 2022 08:15 pm

High School Huddle: AA boys basketball teams making noise, Schroeder super sophomore

High School Huddle

AJ and Carl discuss some standout performances from boys basketball teams in Class AA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Basketball takes center stage in this week’s episode of the High School Huddle with AJ Feldman and Carl Jones.

0:00-2:44- AJ and Carl recap the first Roundball Roundup of the season

2:44-6:00- Carl discusses his recent story on Schroeder’s Mariah Watkins

6:00-12:54- We highlight our teams of the week, Mendon girls basketball and Edison Tech boys basketball

12:54-18:37- We talk about our under the radar teams, UPrep and Lyons boys basketball

18:37-22:57- We preview some of the top games of the upcoming week, featuring Mendon/Canandaigua boys basketball and Sutherland/Brockport girls basketball

As always, you can listen to the podcast on Spotify. Be sure to subscribe to catch every episode as it’s released!

