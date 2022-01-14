High School Huddle: AA boys basketball teams making noise, Schroeder super sophomore

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Basketball takes center stage in this week’s episode of the High School Huddle with AJ Feldman and Carl Jones.
0:00-2:44- AJ and Carl recap the first Roundball Roundup of the season
2:44-6:00- Carl discusses his recent story on Schroeder’s Mariah Watkins
6:00-12:54- We highlight our teams of the week, Mendon girls basketball and Edison Tech boys basketball
12:54-18:37- We talk about our under the radar teams, UPrep and Lyons boys basketball
18:37-22:57- We preview some of the top games of the upcoming week, featuring Mendon/Canandaigua boys basketball and Sutherland/Brockport girls basketball
As always, you can listen to the podcast on Spotify. Be sure to subscribe to catch every episode as it’s released!