ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. The large school rankings didn’t change much, but AJ visited the Schroeder Warriors and he shares what he learned (0:00-9:35).

We also highlight the Edison Tech football team for picking up their first win since 2019 and discuss a wild game in Churchville with some questionable fan chant decision-making (9:35-15:40).

There’s a new squad atop the small school rankings as Batavia rises to #1 after Monroe took down Honeoye Falls-Lima. AJ breaks down how the Red Jackets pulled off the upset (15:40-23:10).

Carl made it out to girls tennis sectionals and talks about the Brighton dynasty (23:10-26:15). Finally, after a quick recap of the soccer state rankings (26:15-30:00), we highlight two juicy matchups in Week 7 (30:00-35:20).

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

RankTeamRecordClassLast Week
1.UPrep6-0AA1
2.McQuaid5-1AA2
3.Schroeder6-0A13
4.Victor5-1AA4
5.East/World of Inquiry6-0A25
6.Pittsford2-4AA6
7.Hilton5-1A17
8.Canandaigua 5-1A29
9.Rush-Henrietta5-1AA8
10.Aquinas2-4AA10

Small Schools

RankTeamRecordClassLast Week
1.Batavia6-0B2
2.Monroe4-2B8
3.Honeoye Falls-Lima5-1B1
4.Oakfield-Alabama/Elba6-0D3
5.Penn Yan/Dundee5-0C4
6.Le Roy4-1C5
7.Attica4-2C6
8.East Rochester/Gananda5-1C7
9.Alexander5-0D9
10.Canisteo-Greenwood6-08-Man10

Be sure to check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.