ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. The large school rankings didn’t change much, but AJ visited the Schroeder Warriors and he shares what he learned (0:00-9:35).

We also highlight the Edison Tech football team for picking up their first win since 2019 and discuss a wild game in Churchville with some questionable fan chant decision-making (9:35-15:40).

There’s a new squad atop the small school rankings as Batavia rises to #1 after Monroe took down Honeoye Falls-Lima. AJ breaks down how the Red Jackets pulled off the upset (15:40-23:10).

Carl made it out to girls tennis sectionals and talks about the Brighton dynasty (23:10-26:15). Finally, after a quick recap of the soccer state rankings (26:15-30:00), we highlight two juicy matchups in Week 7 (30:00-35:20).

High School Huddle Local Football Rankings

Large Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. UPrep 6-0 AA 1 2. McQuaid 5-1 AA 2 3. Schroeder 6-0 A1 3 4. Victor 5-1 AA 4 5. East/World of Inquiry 6-0 A2 5 6. Pittsford 2-4 AA 6 7. Hilton 5-1 A1 7 8. Canandaigua 5-1 A2 9 9. Rush-Henrietta 5-1 AA 8 10. Aquinas 2-4 AA 10

Small Schools

Rank Team Record Class Last Week 1. Batavia 6-0 B 2 2. Monroe 4-2 B 8 3. Honeoye Falls-Lima 5-1 B 1 4. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 6-0 D 3 5. Penn Yan/Dundee 5-0 C 4 6. Le Roy 4-1 C 5 7. Attica 4-2 C 6 8. East Rochester/Gananda 5-1 C 7 9. Alexander 5-0 D 9 10. Canisteo-Greenwood 6-0 8-Man 10

Be sure to check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.