ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. The large school rankings didn’t change much, but AJ visited the Schroeder Warriors and he shares what he learned (0:00-9:35).
We also highlight the Edison Tech football team for picking up their first win since 2019 and discuss a wild game in Churchville with some questionable fan chant decision-making (9:35-15:40).
There’s a new squad atop the small school rankings as Batavia rises to #1 after Monroe took down Honeoye Falls-Lima. AJ breaks down how the Red Jackets pulled off the upset (15:40-23:10).
Carl made it out to girls tennis sectionals and talks about the Brighton dynasty (23:10-26:15). Finally, after a quick recap of the soccer state rankings (26:15-30:00), we highlight two juicy matchups in Week 7 (30:00-35:20).
High School Huddle Local Football Rankings
Large Schools
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Class
|Last Week
|1.
|UPrep
|6-0
|AA
|1
|2.
|McQuaid
|5-1
|AA
|2
|3.
|Schroeder
|6-0
|A1
|3
|4.
|Victor
|5-1
|AA
|4
|5.
|East/World of Inquiry
|6-0
|A2
|5
|6.
|Pittsford
|2-4
|AA
|6
|7.
|Hilton
|5-1
|A1
|7
|8.
|Canandaigua
|5-1
|A2
|9
|9.
|Rush-Henrietta
|5-1
|AA
|8
|10.
|Aquinas
|2-4
|AA
|10
Small Schools
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Class
|Last Week
|1.
|Batavia
|6-0
|B
|2
|2.
|Monroe
|4-2
|B
|8
|3.
|Honeoye Falls-Lima
|5-1
|B
|1
|4.
|Oakfield-Alabama/Elba
|6-0
|D
|3
|5.
|Penn Yan/Dundee
|5-0
|C
|4
|6.
|Le Roy
|4-1
|C
|5
|7.
|Attica
|4-2
|C
|6
|8.
|East Rochester/Gananda
|5-1
|C
|7
|9.
|Alexander
|5-0
|D
|9
|10.
|Canisteo-Greenwood
|6-0
|8-Man
|10
Be sure to check out the podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.