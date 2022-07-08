ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City Council President Miguel A. Meléndez, Jr. and Vice President Mary Lupien, along with other city council members, attended the “Clarissa Uprooted” exhibit on Friday.

The exhibit explores the history of Rochester’s Third Ward, which was previously known as the Clarissa Street Neighborhood while highlighting the community, celebration, and culture shared among the neighbors of the former neighborhood.

“This exhibit is a powerful narrative of our city’s history and a reminder of the work ahead of us,” said Melendez. “I commend the hard work of the Teen Empowerment Youth History Ambassadors and the Clarissa Street Reunion Committee in telling a story that needs to be heard and remembered.”

The exhibit also serves as a demonstration of the effects of redlining and urban renewal demolitions on local black and brown communities.

“Winston Churchill once said ‘Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.’ The Clarissa Street exhibit keeps our history of redlining, mortgage discrimination, and other dangerous racist policies in the forefront of our consciousness and provides context to understand Rochester’s many disparities between white communities and communities of color,” Lupien said.

Organizers of the exhibit said it will remain open to the public until July 24 at RIT’s City Art Space on Main Street.