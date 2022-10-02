ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will host a celebration concert called “Let Freedom Ring” on Friday, as a tribute to Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday.

The concert will be held at the Lake Avenue Baptist Church at 3 p.m. and will feature musical performances to celebrate the legacy of Harriet Tubman’s dedication to freedom and the impact she had on history.

The concert will also feature the Tubman Children’s Chorus, clarinet soloist Rachel Roessel, and will be narrated by former Rochester Mayor Bill Johnson.

“Let Freedom Ring” is among one of the many events celebrating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday — also known as the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration. The celebration also provides the community the opportunity to learn about the abolitionists and suffragists in Upstate New York.

The celebration began on September 2 as a sculpture of Tubman was temporarily installed at Washington Square Park before it travels across the nation on October 31 — the final day of the celebration.