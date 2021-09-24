MAG celebrates Hispanic Heritage with free event this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With Hispanic Heritage month in full swing, the Memorial Art Gallery in Rochester will be hosting a celebratory event to commemorate Hispanic history on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Event programmer Rose Mary Villarubia-Izzo declared the day is about incorporating as many Hispanic cultures as possible.

“Even though 80% of the population in Rochester is of Puerto Rican decent, we celebrate all the cultures because there are so many,” Villarubia-Izzo said.

Throughout ‘Hispanic Heritage Celebration Day’ on Sunday, performances will run on three stages from noon to 5 p.m.

“Whether it’s dancing, music, drumming — the place [will be] hopping,” Villarubia-Izzo said.

The theme this year is “all that we can be in our community,” so in the fashion show finale, “we have career professionals from doctors, nurses, hairdressers, fire department officers and walking onstage with our youth from our community,” Villarubia-Izzo said.

The celebration takes place from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. The event is free, but registering online along with the use of a face mask are necessary to attend

The event is supported by the Rochester Latino Theatre; the Hispanic Heritage Committee of Rochester, NY; and Hipocampo Books.